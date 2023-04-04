Some of the most serious abuses in Iran – including widespread murder, imprisonment, torture, and sexual violence – could amount to crimes against humanity

The UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday denounced the rising number of executions in Iran, including of those who received the death penalty in connection to the widespread anti-regime protests.

In a resolution that passed with 23 of 47 council members voting in favor, the top United Nations rights body voiced “deep concern at the reported surge in the number of executions, including of individuals sentenced to death in relation to their alleged involvement in the recent protests.”

Iran’s UN envoy Ali Bahreini slammed the resolution as a “weaponization of human rights as a foreign policy tool.”

Tehran has executed four people over the demonstrations, sparked by the September killing of Mahsa Amini after being arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women. The resolution also echoed strong condemnation over the country’s crackdown on the protest movement.

Rights groups have warned that executions on all kinds of charges are on the rise, arguing this seeks to intimidate society into not protesting. According to the Iran Human Rights NGO, at least 144 people have been executed this year in Iran.

Tuesday’s resolution called on Tehran to “take all necessary legislative, administrative, and other measures” to ensure no one is executed for “offenses that do not meet the threshold of the most serious crimes.”

Beyond executions, the council deplored "systematic discrimination and violence based on gender, ethnicity, religion or belief, or political opinion" in Iran. Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on the rights situation in Iran, warned the council that some of the most serious abuses – including widespread murder, imprisonment, torture, and sexual violence – could amount to crimes against humanity there.