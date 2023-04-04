UN flags ‘inconceivable’ Taliban order barring women workers

UN spokesman Dujarric says it's the latest in a 'disturbing trend' undermining the ability of aid organizations to work in Afghanistan

The United Nations “received word of an order” by Taliban authorities banning women from working for the world body in Afghanistan, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday.

The UN official said it was the latest in a “disturbing trend” undermining the ability of aid organizations to work in Afghanistan where more than half of the country’s population – some 23 million people – need help.

Dujarric urged that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would view any ban on Afghan women working for the UN in their country as “unacceptable and, frankly, inconceivable.”

UN sources told Reuters that concerns over the enforcement of the ban prompted the body to ask all staff to not come to the office for 48 hours.

“We’re still looking into how this development would affect our operations in the country and we are expecting to have more meetings with the de facto authorities tomorrow in Kabul,” Dujarric continued. “We’re trying to seek some clarity.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN Mission to Afghanistan expressed worry that female staff in the eastern province of Nangarhar were stopped from reporting to work.

The Taliban, which seized Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S.-led forces withdrew after 20 years of war, maintains that it respects women’s rights in accordance with its strict implementation of Islamic law. Since toppling the Western-backed government in Kabul, the Taliban have tightened controls over women's access to public life, including barring women from school.

A ban on female UN workers could pose major challenges to continued UN operations in Afghanistan. Aid officials have flagged the risk that donor countries will reduce funding due to frustration over restrictions on women as other international crises take hold.