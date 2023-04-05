The drone was shot down as it approached the compound and no damage was caused

A drone attack on the Iranian Ministry of Defense compound in Isfahan was thwarted, media reported on Wednesday.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim said that an attack was attempted using a drone on the "Amir Almanin" compound of the Iranian Defense Ministry in the central city of Isfahan. According to the report, the drone was shot down by air defense systems as it approached the compound and no damage was caused.

Earlier in February, Iran’s intelligence ministry announced it had arrested the “main actors” of a drone attack on a military site in Isfahan, and claimed Israeli “mercenaries” were involved. The attack, which allegedly targeted a defense ministry “workshop complex,” took place on January 28.

Iranian authorities said it was "unsuccessful" and blamed Jerusalem for it. Media reports suggested that the targeted site could have been linked to the production of Iranian kamikaze drones that are being supplied to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine.