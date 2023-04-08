Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, punish unveiled women

Iranian police say violators will be sent warning texts about the consequences, noting that resistance to the hijab law tarnishes the country's spiritual image

Iranian authorities announced Saturday they would install cameras in public places and avenues to identify and punish unveiled women, in a further attempt to rein in increasing numbers of those defying the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

After being identified, violators will receive “warning text messages as to the consequences,” police said in a statement, noting that the move was meant to prevent “resistance against the hijab law.” The police statement was carried by the judiciary’s Mizan news agency and other state media, adding that such resistance to the hijab law tarnishes the country’s spiritual image and spreads insecurity.

A growing number of Iranian women have been ditching their veils since the death of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini while in the custody of morality police last September. She had been detained for allegedly flouting the hijab rule, and security forces violently put down an ensuing revolt.

Still, women are widely seen unveiled in public areas, and videos of such women resisting the morality police have flooded social media.

Describing the veil as "one of the civilizational foundations of the Iranian nation" and “one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic,” Iran’s Interior Ministry said last week that there would be no retreat on the issue.

It urged citizens to confront unveiled women. Such directives have in past decades emboldened hardliners to attack women. Last week, a viral video showed a man throwing yogurt at two unveiled women in a market.