'The delegation will hold discussions on the latest Palestinian and Arab developments and ways to support the resistance in Palestine'

A delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group arrived in Iraq on Wednesday, ahead of the anti-Israel Quds Day.

The delegation, which was invited by Iraqi leadership, was led by the PIJ’s Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala, who was set to deliver a speech at the Quds Day marches on Friday. He is also expected to meet Iraqi officials, including the country’s President Abdul Latif Rashid in Baghdad.

"The delegation will hold discussions on the latest Palestinian and Arab developments and ways to support the resistance in Palestine, especially in Jerusalem, in the face of the Zionist attacks and the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque," the Gaza-based movement said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1646269625410154497 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Quds Day takes place annually on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as observers protest against the existence of Israel. Last week was marked by clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians who barricaded themselves in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which led to heightened regional tensions, terror attacks, and rocket fire against Israel.

Earlier this week, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his deputy Saleh Al-Arouri met with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. According to Lebanese media, they discussed the latest developments regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the recent flare-up in the West Bank and Gaza.