Iran plans to reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia by May 9

Iran hopes to reopen its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia by May 9, Iranian diplomacy announced on Monday.

Following the agreement aimed at restoring relations between Riyadh and Tehran, the two countries are "supposed to reopen the embassies within two months" of the conclusion of the agreement, signed on March 10 in Beijing.

"The Saudi side and we insist on opening the embassies in due time", in order in particular to allow Iranian pilgrims to be able to travel to Mecca for the hajj, the great pilgrimage, "using the services provided by the embassy," said Nasser Kanani, the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry during his weekly press conference.

Saudi Arabia and Iran, two Middle Eastern heavyweights, severed ties in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in the Islamic Republic following Riyadh's execution of a Shia cleric. Their reconciliation will be celebrated during a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Saudi Arabia, scheduled after the end of Ramadan.

Tehran also "invited King Salman of Saudi Arabia to visit Iran", Kanani said. In recent days, delegations from the two countries have visited the embassies in Riyadh and Tehran to launch the process of their reopening, as well as that of the Iranian consulates in Jeddah and the Saudi consulates in Mashhad.

On April 6, the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Faisal bin Farhan, held talks in China on the diplomatic normalization. According to Kanani, "the foreign ministers of the two countries will meet" again before the reopening of the embassies.