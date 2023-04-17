'It's my duty to be here representing my fellow compatriots, to honor the victims of the Holocaust and pay my respects to this nation and its people'

Iranian Crown Prince and the eldest son of the Shah Reza Pahlavi attended a ceremony in Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem on Monday evening marking the start of Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Pahlavi’s presence at the ceremony is especially symbolic as he arrived in Israel on this special day for the Jewish people to "condemn the anti-Semitism which reigns in his country." The Crown Prince told i24NEWS that the Iranian regime “doesn’t represent the Iranian people” and as Tehran doesn’t acknowledge the Holocaust he felt it was his duty to show his support for Israel on behalf of his nation that has 2,500-years-long relations with the Jewish people.

"It's a Biblical relationship that our two countries have had over centuries and today when we have the regime that denies the Holocaust has ever occurred it's my duty to be here representing my fellow compatriots, to honor the victims of the Holocaust and pay my respects to this nation and its people," he told i24NEWS.

Earlier on Monday, Israel’s Intelligence Minister Gila Gamaliel welcomed Pahlavi at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport.

"I congratulate the Iranian Crown Prince on his important visit to Israel, as the most senior Iranian personality to ever come for an official visit to Israel. We appreciate the Crown Prince's expression of solidarity with the citizens of Israel in the face of the severe terrorist attacks perpetrated by Iran, as well as his visit to Yad Vashem on the occasion of Holocaust Day in order to sympathize with the Jewish people, in contrast to Iran's rulers who deny the Holocaust and encourage anti-Semitism,” the minister said.

“Together, through a common vision, we will take the first step in building bridges and cooperation between the two nations,” she added.

"The Iranian people aspire to a government that will respect its heritage, with the preservation of human rights and respect for religious and cultural diversity, among other things through the restoration of peaceful and friendly relations with Israel and Iran's other neighbors. Millions of my countrymen still remember living alongside their Jewish-Iranian friends and neighbors before the Islamic Revolution tore the fabric of our society apart,” said Pahlavi.

“They reject the murderous anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic policies of the regime and call for cultural, scientific and economic exchanges with Israel. A democratic Iran will seek to renew its ties with Israel and our Arab neighbors. In my opinion, this day is closer than ever," he added.