'What you see in me is not just me, it’s millions of voiceless Iranians who feel the same emotions being in captivity, in repression'

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Wednesday held a working meeting in Tel Aviv with Israel’s Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel and reflected on the warm welcome he had received in Israel.

During a joint press conference, he told reporters that he dreamt of coming to Israel for decades. He pointed out that the Iranian regime that brought the situation to the point “when once a proud nation has been faced with the designation as a terrorist nation” doesn’t represent the Iranian people.

“I know that Iranians and Israelis see high importance in our future to be strategic partners, to work together, to address many issues. I come here to convey this message to Israeli citizens,” he said.

Pahlavi pointed out that he met with members of the Iranian Jewish community.

"The amount of affection and emotions demonstrated by the Iranian Israeli community but also regular Israeli citizens has been overwhelmingly warm and welcoming and it has effected myself and my wife very much," Pahlavi said holding back tears.

“What you see in me is not just me, it’s millions of voiceless Iranians who feel the same emotions being in captivity, in repression,” Pahlavi said.

In the afternoon, the intelligence minister and the Crown Prince will visit the Sorek desalination plant, as part of Pahlavi's intention to learn about how Israel is coping with the challenge of water, given the crisis in Iran.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pahlavi, son of the Shah overthrown in 1979 by the Islamic Revolution, attended the Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem. He also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visited the Western Wall. Aged 62 and exiled to the United States, Pahlavi is a fierce opponent of the Islamic Republic regime.