Iranian army receives over 200 ‘strategic drones’ for strike missions

They can carry air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles

Iran’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that it the country's army has received over 200 new drones equipped to carry air-to-air and air-to surface missiles, according to state media.

The country’s Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani participated in a televised ceremony where he handed “more than 200 long-range strategic drones” to army chief Abdolrahim Mousavi. The state news agency IRNA reported that the drones were produced by the Iranian defense ministry.

They are said to be designed for reconnaissance and strike missions. According to IRNA, the drones will carry air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles.

Tehran was sanctioned by the U.S. and the European Union after Iranian-made kamikaze drones were spotted in Ukraine. Although Tehran denies supplying drones to Russia amid its ongoing aggression against the neighboring country, multiple reports indicated that Moscow has purchased hundreds of them and even intends to build a large factory that will manufacture at least 6,000 drones based on Iranian designs.