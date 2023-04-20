Iranian official: 'Israeli presence in the region will not pose a threat to us'

The official claims Tehran received 'assurances from the Gulf countries' regarding Israel

An Iranian official said in an interview on Thursday that Tehran doesn’t consider Israel’s presence in the region a “threat.”

Earlier on Thursday, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen inaugurated Israel's first-ever embassy in Turkmenistan, located 12 miles from the border with Iran.

"We have received assurances from the Gulf countries that the Israeli presence in the region will not pose a threat to us," the assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister told the Arabic-language channel Russia Today.

He also affirmed that Iran was ready to help find a political solution in Yemen. Regarding the renewal of bilateral relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, he noted that the agreement would have an impact on what happens in the Islamic arena as a whole.

"Russia and China have strongly supported our renewed agreement with Saudi Arabia."

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Saudi Arabia of the dangers of restoring diplomatic ties with Iran, following a China-brokered deal reached last month. He also called for greater U.S. engagement in the Middle East.