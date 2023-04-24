United Kingdom sanctions Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Sanctions placed on Monday include a travel ban and assets freeze on the four individuals and the IRGC 'in its entirety'

The United Kingdom, in coordination with the United States and the European Union, on Monday announced sanctions on Iranian officials, including four members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

London said the four sanctioned individuals included four regional commanders of the IRGC, adding that those sanctioned were responsible for human rights violations.

"The UK and our international partners are again making clear today that we will not overlook the regime’s brutal oppression. We will continue to take a range of action to hold the regime to account for its actions," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

Sanctions placed on Monday include a travel ban and assets freeze on the four individuals and the IRGC "in its entirety."

More than 70 Iranian officials have been made subject to UK asset freezes and travel bans since October last year.

Monday's sanctions involve four IRGC commanders "under whose leadership IRGC forces have opened fired on unarmed protesters resulting in numerous deaths, including of children"," the foreign office said.

They had also "arbitrarily detained and protestors", it added.

"The Iranian regime are responsible for the brutal repression of the Iranian people and for exporting bloodshed around the world," Cleverly said.