Iran shipped over 300,000 artillery shells, ammunition rounds to Russia - report

Over the past six months, Russian cargo ships have carried over 300,000 artillery shells and a million rounds of ammunition from Iran across the Caspian Sea, a report said on Monday.

According to the Middle East officials and documents seen by the Wall Street Journal, Tehran’s aid to Moscow in resupplying its troops fighting in Ukraine is growing despite the U.S. and other Kyiv’s ally trying to disrupt it.

The report said that the last batch of the ammunition and other weapons left Iran in early March. According to the sources, at that time there were about two thousand artillery shells on board the Russian cargo ship Rasul Gamzatov. The report also noted that after unloading in the port of Astrakhan, the ship returned to Iran, before going to Russian again at the end of March.

Earlier in March, Sky News reported about two Russian cargo ships Musa Jalil and Begey left an Iranian port in January with nearly 100 million bullets and 300,000 mortar shells via the Caspian Sea. This assistance came on top of previous multiple reports that Tehran provided Moscow with hundreds of kamikaze drones used to target Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.