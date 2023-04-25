Daughter of U.S. citizen jailed in Iran says lost hope in Biden's efforts to free him

'I think being told since Biden has taken office that our loved ones are a priority, and then seeing no action – it is hard to hold hope'

The daughter of an environmentalist imprisoned in Iran said Saturday she has lost confidence in U.S. President Joe Biden’s efforts to free her father.

Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American who also holds British citizenship, has served five years of a 10-year sentence after being convicted of espionage. He was briefly released to house arrest in March 2022 when two other dual nationals were allowed to leave the Islamic Republic.

In July, Tahbaz’s lawyer was quoted as saying he was granted bail, but his daughter said he was now back in prison.

"I think being told since Biden has taken office that our loved ones are a priority, and then seeing no action – it is hard to hold hope," Tara Tahbaz told Reuters.

She said her family and the relatives of two other U.S. prisoners in Iran hoped Biden would grant them time to explain their stories at a meeting in Washington scheduled for next month.

The United States has urged Iran to release Tahbaz, 67, and two other citizens – Emad Shargi and Siamak Namazi – who are all imprisoned on spying charges that Washington has said are baseless.

"We once again call on Iran to cease unjustly imprisoning foreign nationals for use as political leverage and to release U.S. citizens Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and Siamak Namazi,” U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel tweeted.

Namazi, an oil executive, was jailed for 10 years in 2016 on charges of spying and cooperating with the U.S. government. Shargi was convicted in 2021 and also sentenced to 10 years.