Iranian court upholds death sentence of Iranian-German national

Sharmahd, who also has U.S. residency, was arrested in 2020

Iran's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of Iranian-German dual national Jamshid Sharmahd, who has been charged with "corruption on earth,” according to a judiciary spokesperson.

Sharmahd, who also has U.S. residency, was arrested in 2020. He was sentenced to death in February after being convicted of being “the ringleader of the terrorist group Tondar, who directed armed and terrorist acts in Iran from America.” The Los Angeles-based pro-monarchist group was accused of a deadly 2008 bombing and plotting other attacks in Iran.

"The sentence has been confirmed by the Supreme Court. After the lower court is notified, actions will subsequently be taken to implement the Supreme Court's decision," the judiciary spokesperson, Masoud Setayeshi, was quoted as saying at a weekly press conference in Tehran.

Tondar, which Sharmahd is linked to, seeks to restore the Iranian monarchy which was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The group runs opposition radio and TV stations abroad.

Earlier in February, Germany expelled two employees of the Iranian embassy in response to Shamrahd’s death sentence. Tehran has been widely criticized by the West for executing protesters and foreigners accused of threatening the regime.