Iran says prisoner swap deal with Belgium ‘finalized,’ Brussels denies

Iran said Wednesday that a prisoner exchange with Belgium was “finalized,” hinting at the release and swap of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele and Iranian diplomat Asadollah Assadi, which Brussels quickly denied.

Vandecasteele was sentenced in January to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes after being arrested the year before for “espionage” and after a trial that his family and Belgian authorities dubbed “unfair.” Assadi was jailed for 20 years in 2021 over a foiled bomb plot three years prior targeting an Iranian opposition group in Paris.

In March, Belgium’s Constitutional Court upheld a prisoner exchange treaty with the Islamic Republic.

"The agreement on the transfer of convicts between Iran and Belgium has been concluded and finalized,” Tehran’s judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi said. "Belgium has requested an exchange and so have we for our… Assadi. Following the necessary protocols, such an exchange will be done soon.”

But Brussels swiftly denied the possible swap, and Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne accused Tehran of seeking to “sow confusion” in a “very delicate” case.

"This is a false message from a rogue state that specializes in making false statements," he continued. "They do this to manipulate and confuse an innocent compatriot and his family."

He also denied there would be a prison swap with another Belgian.