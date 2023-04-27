'Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability'

The U.S. Navy said on Thursday that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

The Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet based in Bahrain identified the vessel as the Advantage Sweet and demanded its immediate release.

The "Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet was seized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy while transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman," the navy said in a statement.

The vessel has just come from Kuwait. Its destination was listed as Houston, Texas.

“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” the statement added.

The Advantage Sweet issued a distress call at 1:15 pm, while in international waters. According to the U.S. Navy, it was at least the fifth commercial vessel seized by Tehran in the past two years.