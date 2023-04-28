UN Security Council demands Taliban to reverse anti-women policies

'The world will not sit by silently as Afghan women are erased from society,' UAE ambassador to the UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh says

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Thursday calling on Taliban authorities to "swiftly reverse" all restrictive measures against women, condemning in particular its ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations.

The resolution, unanimously adopted by all 15 Council members, said the ban announced in early April "undermines human rights and humanitarian principles."

More broadly, the Council called on the Taliban government to "swiftly reverse the policies and practices that restrict the enjoyment by women and girls of their human rights and fundamental freedoms."

It cited access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and "women's full, equal and meaningful participation in public life."

The Council also urged "all States and organizations to use their influence" to "promote an urgent reversal of these policies and practices."

The body stressed "the dire economic and humanitarian situation," and the "critical importance of a continued presence" of the UN mission in Afghanistan and other UN agencies.

"The world will not sit by silently as women in Afghanistan are erased from society," United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said.