America's 'foreign presence' hurts Mideast, Iran's Raisi says

'We don't consider presence of foreigners to be useful,' Raisi says in joint news conference in Tehran with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday slammed the United States' presence in the Middle East, as he hosted his counterpart from neighbouring Iraq for wide-ranging talks.

Decades-old arch enemies the United States and Iran have vied for influence in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

Both helped Iraq to defeat the Islamic State group, and the United States still has 2,500 non-combat troops in the country to provide it with advice and training. About 900 US troops remain in Syria, most in the Kurdish-administered northeast, as part of a US-led coalition battling remnants of IS. And the US Navy's Fifth Fleet is based in the Gulf state of Bahrain.

"We do not consider the presence of foreign forces and foreigners in the region to be useful," Raisi told a joint news conference in Tehran with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

"The presence of the US disturbs the security of the region," said the Iranian president. "Our relationship with Iraq is based on common interests," he said, adding the "Americans think about their interests, not the interests of the countries in the region."

Although Iraq and Iran fought an eight-year war in the 1980s, relations between the Shiite-majority neighbors have warmed considerably since the 2003 invasion ousted Saddam and his Sunni-dominated regime.