Amid rising prices, economic meltdown, Iran MPs oust industry minister

Sacked minister blamed 'ups and downs' on sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic

Iran’s Parliament voted Sunday to dismiss the Islamic Republic's industries minister over alleged mismanagement amid widespread dissatisfaction with the government.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said 162 of 272 lawmakers present voted in favor of dismissing Reza Fatemi Amin, despite support for the embattled official from President Ebrahim Raisi.

Iran expert and i24NEWS contributor Jason Brodsky pointed out that "Amin shares an Astan Quds Razavi pedigree with Raisi."

Amin survived a previous impeachment vote last year, when Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in major policies, criticized the high prices and low quality of home-made products including motor vehicles.

Amin argued that "the automobile industry is based on assembly and domestication, so it has problems with the ups and downs of sanctions."

Iran’s currency the rial is at a low of 545,000 to the dollar as the effects of sanctions following the breakdown of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are felt throughout the economy.

Iran is still reeling after months of protests and a violent security force crackdown following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s repressive Islamic morality police.