Spying in Iran: the tragic end of a double agent working for Britain

Iran's former deputy defense minister, Alireza Akbari, was secretly a British asset deep in the Islamic Republic's regime, sharing valuable intelligence on Iranian nuclear and military programs for over a decade.

According to the New York Times report, Akbari began sharing information with the United Kingdom in 2004 and continued up until he was caught in 2019.

Publicly, Akbari was seen as "a religious zealot and political hawk," a respected military commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and a deputy defense minister. Akbari eventually moved to London to enter he private sector, but reportedly never lost the trust of Iran’s leaders.

Akbari not only supplied the West with military and nuclear secrets, but the Iranian official also disclosed the identity and activities of over 100 officials in Iran, including Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's chief nuclear scientist who was assassinated by Israel in 2020.

Despite becoming a naturalized citizen and being executed for his service to Britain, the United Kingdom has refused to acknowledge was their spy.

“It is our longstanding policy not to comment on matters relating to intelligence,” William Archer, the spokesman on Iran for the British Foreign Office, said in a statement.

Akbari was discovered as a foreign asset with the help of Russian intelligence officials. Moscow told Iran that it was Akbari who revealed the existence of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program in the mountains near Tehran.

In interviews with the New York Times, Mehdi Akbari, the brother of the executed spy, said that his brother would display devotional allegiance to Iranian values and showed unwavering support for the country's leaders.

“My brother was deeply religious and very revolutionary, more so than anyone in our family,” Mehdi Akbari said.

Following his stint in the Iranian army, Akbari ascended the ranks of civil-political life in Tehran, eventually becoming deputy defense minister and holding an advisory position on the Supreme National Security Council.

Davoud Hosseini, IRNA via AP Ali Reza Akbari speaks in a meeting to unveil the book "National Nuclear Movement" in Tehran, Iran.

Akbari would go on to become good friends with Fakhrizadeh, the nuclear scientist, and Ali Shamkhani, the head of the council. “He had access to a lot of sensitive, secretive information on nuclear and military programs,” said Foad Izadi, a policy analyst in Iran.

After being recruited by the MI6 in 2004 and traveling to London to meet his handlers in 2006, Akbari was arrested in Iran on suspicion of spying for the UK, but was released and allowed to live a normal life after no evidence arose and powerful friends of Akbari vouched on his behalf.

Despite moving permanently to London, Akbari continued to travel between the British capital and Tehran from 2010 to 2019.

In 2019, Akbari flew back to Tehran after Shamkhani, the head of the Supreme National Security Council, told him the Iranian government needed him on an urgent matter. He would later be arrested in suspicion of spying on arrival to the Islamic Republic.

AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, speaks with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis in a meeting in Tehran, Iran.

Akbari was interrogated and held prisoner in Tehran for over three years before being executed. Iranian officials have since released video footage of him confessing to spying for the United Kingdom.

The UK condemned the Islamic Republic for executing Akbari and briefly recalled its ambassador, imposing new sanctions on Iran.

His loved ones were allowed to hold a small memorial for him 40 days after his death, with only family members showing up to attend the small service on the outskirts of Tehran.