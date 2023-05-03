Iran steps up cyber operations to spread fake news, disinformation - report

The threat of devastating Iranian cyberattacks is growing, which is especially alarming for Israel and the United States

Over the past year, Iran has ramped up its cyber operations to spread fake news and disinformation, according to a Microsoft report published on Wednesday.

Israel's Kan public broadcaster learned that last year Microsoft identified 24 cases of Iran spreading fake news while in 2021 only seven cases were identified. This goes beyond Tehran's "traditional" cyberattacks.

These actions, in the area where countries like China and Russia were seen as leaders, were aimed at strengthening the "Palestinian resistance," undermining normalization between Israel and Arab countries and spreading panic and anxiety among the citizens of Israel, according to the report.

In addition, Iran acted on the ground against prominent Iranian opposition figures and groups, as well as against the United States, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Among other things, Tehran has tried to stir up unrest in Bahrain, igniting tensions between Shiites and Sunnis in the Gulf state.

Iran also focused its cyber efforts on curbing protests across the country by releasing information aimed at embarrassing prominent opposition figures or portraying them as corrupt. However, Microsoft indicates a decrease in Iran's use of ransomware.

Nevertheless, the report highlights that the threat of devastating Iranian cyberattacks is growing. It is especially alarming for Israel and the United States, as Iranian hackers attempt to attack industrial control systems and infrastructure.