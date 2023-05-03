Opinion: Israel withdrawing support for Azeri minority benefits Iranian propaganda

Israeli lawmakers' refusal to support Azeris looks even more surprising in the backdrop of almost weekly declarations of Israel's efforts to contend with Iran

Last week, 32 Israeli lawmakers signed a letter to Foreign Minister Eli Cohen asking him to intervene and save the southern Azerbaijanis – the largest ethnic minority of Iran – from the cultural genocide by “providing the widest possible international support for the national aspirations of this people.”

However, a few days later, 25 of those lawmakers requested to withdraw their signatures, this time in a letter addressed to Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel. According to reports, Gamliel demanded that the lawmakers make a move.

Her demand was widely understood as an immediate reaction to a Twitter post of the son of the last Shah of Iran, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who strongly criticized this “completely unacceptable verbal assault on Iran’s territorial integrity by 32 members of the Israeli parliament.” Pahlavi also hinted that he “shared his concerns with our friends in Jerusalem” with the hope that “they will provide clarity on this matter.”

According to Professor Ze’ev Khanin of the Bar-Ilan and Ariel universities, there might be at least three reasons for Pahlavi’s strong reaction.

First, the prince wishes to be the focal point and unchallengeable leader of all wings of the Iranian opposition – from secular pro-Western liberals and moderate Islamists to Persian neo-imperialists. It is likely that the ideology of the latter group is the closest to his own political and ideological worldview, which is more important to him than the autonomist sentiments of Iranian ethnic minorities - Kurds, southern Azerbaijanis, and Baloches, who rebelled under the rule of his father, King Mohammed Reza Pahlavi.

It was also the Crown Prince's immediate feedback on the official Tehran declaration that linked the lawmakers' letter to Pahlavi’s recent visit to Israel. It was clearly presented that way by the Sepah Cybery channel associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which insisted that “the promise of the future destruction of Iran was a special gesture” of Pahlavi to the “Jerusalem occupational regime.”

These statements were joined by almost all the IRGC media outlets writing about this “Zionist attempt to ruin Iran." Thus, Pahlavi might be concerned about losing his credibility among those current and potential opposition groups, that still share anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian sentiments.

That is why in his Twitter post, Pahlavi insisted that the letter was a “service to the interests of the anti-Iranian Islamic Republic regime” and was “in total conflict with the positions communicated to me by Israeli leaders and senior government officials during my recent meetings with them."

Lastly, His Majesty might have misunderstood the Israeli parliament members' claim. For the sake of truth, there was no call for separatism in it.

National aspirations mean many things, including cultural and, in some situations, administrative autonomy, which 20 million Iranian Azerbaijanis, as well as Kurds and some other ethnic minorities of that country - amounting to half of its current population - occasionally enjoyed in the past. That also means the freedom to name their kids with ethnic names and study their language and cultural traditions, as well as other basic rights.

In fact, “if the sovereign state of south Azerbaijan is established, Israel will merit another ally in the region,” as was stated in the lawmakers' letter. It was not a call to action, but a hypothetical situation that, if realized, would surely be positively viewed by Israel.

Speaking of national aspirations, this is not the first time that Israel supported friendly peoples. Jerusalem has previously supported Iraqi Kurds, southern Sudanese, and Christians in southern Lebanon.

However, even if the call for support for an oppressed minority in Iran was also a call to let southern Azerbaijanis have their own state, it is not clear how it could be bad for Israel and good for Iran. The whole point of the Iranian regime oppressing minorities and making a consistent effort to erase their culture and language is on par with the intent of Ayatollahs to keep those millions of people and their lands as part of Iran. Losing a part of your territory and population is never a winning move, so it is understandable why the IRGC was unhappy about the letter.

In this context, the withdrawal of their signatures by Israeli lawmakers of the coalition parties looks even more surprising in the backdrop of almost weekly declarations of Israeli efforts to contend with Iran in all directions. To some observers, especially from southern Azerbaijan, the step of Gamliel, who admitted that she personally undermined the initiative of the deputies, may look like a de facto agreement with the arguments of Iranian propaganda. Unless there is a more complicated diplomatic game, in which goals mostly remain unclear.