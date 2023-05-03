Iran deterring unveiled women with security cameras, ostracism

Iranian activists say new measures in place of the morality police could worsen economic woes if they continue to result in the closure of businesses

Iran is resorting to new, less obtrusive tactics to punish women who refuse to cover their heads with the obligatory hijab, as the Islamic Republic is wary of reigniting political turmoil.

Introduced following nationwide anti-regime protests sparked last year, methods include the combined use of security cameras with denial of state services to violators, replacing the controversial morality police.

"Walking unveiled in the streets is now my way of keeping our revolution alive," said Roya, who was arrested during protests in November and detained for three months.

While such measures have yet to make much headway against the opposition to the strict dress code, Iranian activists say they could worsen economic woes if they continue to result in the closure of businesses.

"We are not scared of the regime's threats. We want freedom,” Maryam, a high school girl in Iran's western Kermanshah city, told Reuters. “This path will continue until we regain our country from the clerics.”

"What is the worst-case scenario if I walk in the street without a hijab? Arrest? I don't care."

Women who have refused to wear the hijab over the past decades were confronted by Tehran’s morality police, whose members would patrol busy public spaces in vans, watching for “unIslamic dress and behavior.”

But those vans have almost completely vanished from the streets, residents said, after the unrest confronted Iran’s clerical rulers with their worst legitimacy crisis since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. In their place, discreet cameras and a government order to private and public sectors not to provide services to “violators,” as well as threats of heavy fines and even imprisonment.

Yet growing numbers of women continue to defy authorities.