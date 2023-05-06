Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national for 'Mossad-backed' attacks

Iranian television aired the confession of a man accused of masterminding a blast that killed 25; critics say such confessions are usually coerced

Iran on Saturday executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident convicted of leading a separatist group accused of several deadly attacks.

Habib Farajollah Chaab was sentenced to death for being "corrupt on earth," a transgression carrying the capital punishment under Iran's hardline Islamic laws.

Chaab had been accused of staging attacks since 2005 "under the protection of... the Mossad and Sapo," the Israeli and Swedish spy agencies, respectively. He had been held in Iran since October 2020 after he vanished during a visit to Turkey before going on trial in Tehran, which does not recognize dual nationality.

Iran tried Chaab on charges of leading the separatist Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, which seeks a separate state in the oil-rich Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, and plotting and carrying out "numerous bombings and terrorist operations."

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, denounced the execution as "inhuman."

"The death penalty is an inhuman and irreversible punishment and Sweden, together with the rest of the EU, condemns its application in all circumstances," Billstrom wrote on Twitter.

Iranian state television had aired a video of Chaab in which he claimed responsibility for a 2018 attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan, that authorities said killed 25 people and wounded almost 250.

Such interviews are a feature of many Iranian trials; activists have long described them as coerced confessions.

Amnesty International warned that Iran executes more people every year than any other nation except China, with multiple rights groups calling for leniency on those they say are political prisoners.