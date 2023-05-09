Iran executes over 10 people per week – UN rights office

In the last 14 days alone, the UN said at least 45 people – including 22 from the Baluch minority – were executed, mostly for drug offenses

The UN human rights office on Tuesday said Iran has executed a “frighteningly” high number of people this year – at an average of 10 per week.

Since January 1, at least 209 people have been executed in the Islamic Republic, primarily for drug-related offenses. But a United Nations statement said the actual number is likely much higher.

"On average so far this year, over ten people are put to death each week in Iran, making it one of the world’s highest executors," said UN human rights chief Volker Turk.

"At this rate, Iran is worryingly on the same track as last year when around 580 people were reportedly executed," he added, calling this track record "abominable.”

On Monday, Iran hanged two men on charges of spreading blasphemy on social media, prompting U.S. condemnation and accusations from Amnesty International that Tehran has reached a "new low" in a spree of executions. Days prior, Iran also put to death Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab for “terrorism,” prompting sharp criticism from Sweden and the European Union.

In the last 14 days alone, the UN said at least 45 people – including 22 from the Baluch minority – were executed, mostly for drug offenses.

"Imposing the death penalty for drug offenses is incompatible with international human rights norms and standards," said Turk. "The Human Rights Committee... is clear on prohibiting the imposition of the death penalty for any but the 'most serious crimes' – crimes of extreme gravity, involving intentional killing. Drug offenses do not meet this threshold."