The Boraq 85 is a relatively new weapon system fielded by Gaza's Palestinian Islamic Jihad

A source in the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group told i24NEWS that the rocket that hit the central Israeli city of Rehovot, killing one person, was Iranian-made.

Police said four others were also wounded, and six people were being treated for anxiety.

The same source also said that the rocket intercepted the day before by Israel's David's Sling air defense system was the same model as the Iranian rocket, the Boraq 85.

Israel has consistently pointed the finger of blame at Iran for the power behind the Islamic Jihad, which has been fighting a three-day war with Israel without the overt involvement of the enclave's ruling Hamas faction.