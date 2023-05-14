Pakistan's former PM Khan calls for 'freedom' protests in the streets

The country was thrown into tumult over the opposition leader’s defiance in the face of threats on his life

After a short arrest and detention last week, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan beseeched supporters to go out to the streets in "freedom" protests.

"Freedom does not come easily. You have to snatch it. You have to sacrifice for it," Khan said in a YouTube public address, in which he called for protests across the country, "at the end of your streets and villages," on Sunday evening.

Now in the opposition, Khan heads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and previously ruled Pakistan from 2018 to 2022. He blamed the military for his downfall.

After his arrest, supporters protested by breaking into military areas, blocking gates to army headquarters, and even setting fire to government buildings. Police responded heavy-handedly, with tear gas and water cannons, detaining over 4,000 people, and at least nine people died in the unrest, according to the local authorities. In addition, hundreds of police officers were wounded.

Khan later distanced himself from the worst of the protest actions, and denied that PTI members were involved. In spite of that, 10 party leaders were arrested, according to Khan’s lawyers, and there’s been a call for an independent investigation into the violence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned on Saturday that anyone involved in "facilitating, abetting and perpetrating" violence should be arrested within 72 hours. "Those who demonstrated anti-state behavior will be arrested and tried in anti-terrorist courts," he added.

Internet and social media platforms were shut off after Khan’s arrest on Tuesday. But the services were gradually being restored over the weekend.