Benjamin Brière was released at the same time as Bernard Phelan as part of a 'humanitarian action,' according to Tehran

French citizen Benjamin Briere was recently freed after being detained in Iran for three years, his family announced Saturday, thanking French authorities and the media for having worked for his release.

"We were able to hug him at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, after three years of hell," the family said in a statement, saying the young man was "relieved and calmed" but describing him as "very weakened physically and mentally."

The 39-year-old Briere was accused of espionage by Tehran. He arrived in France on Friday, as did his compatriot Bernard Phelan, 64, who was detained for allegedly harming Iran’s national security.

The two men, who were both tourists in the Islamic Republic at the time of their arrest, always maintained their innocence. They were released as part of a "humanitarian action," Tehran said.

“Almost everybody who was executed in Iran doesn’t have the right to a fair trial, access to a lawyer, there’s no due process,” Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Norway-based group Iran Human Rights, told i24NEWS about Iran’s policy of executions. “Basically all of these executions are extrajudicial executions.”

“Iranian authorities can arrest anyone they want, they can be charged with any charge, and force them to confess on TV after torturing him, and then sentence him to death,” said Amiry-Moghaddam.

The UN human rights office said this year that Iran executed a “frighteningly” high number of people – at an average of 10 per week – primarily for “drug-related” offenses. But a United Nations statement said the actual number is likely much higher.