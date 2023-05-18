U.S. urges Iran not to execute three men involved in Mahsa Amini protests

'The execution of these men after what have widely been regarded as sham trials would be an affront to human rights,' says U.S. State Department spokesman

Washington on Thursday called on Iran not to carry out the executions of three men who were arrested for participating in nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini last year.

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel joined calls that had been previously made by Amnesty International regarding the fate of Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi. They were detained in November in the central city of Isfahan.

"We join the people of Iran and the international community in calling on Iran to not carry out these executions," Patel was quoted as saying by AFP.

"The execution of these men after what have widely been regarded as sham trials would be an affront to human rights and basic dignity in Iran and everywhere. It is clear from this episode that the Iranian regime has learned nothing from the protests that began with another death, the death of Mahsa Amini," he added.

Protests have swept Iran since September when Amini died in custody after her arrest for allegedly violating the clerical state's dress rules for women. Iran has been ramping up the use of the death penalty, including by executing four protesters last year, prompting international condemnation.