Iranian military chief vows a full withdrawal of U.S from the Middle East

The leader of the state-sponsored terrorist organization threatened that 'the final blow has yet to come' for 2020 assassination of Soleimani

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, vowed the full withdrawal of U.S. presence in the Middle East, and threatened a series of “blows.”

“Although the Americans martyred Haj Qassem Soleimani, they received the first blow and now are receiving the second blow, which is nothing but their gradual withdrawal from the region,” said Salami.

“The final blow has yet to come to them,” threatened the leader of the state-sponsored terrorist organization, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

Soleimani was reportedly highly influential, as the leader of the IRGC Quds force, and was considered the architect of Iran’s regional military activities, who exerted his power through clandestine military operations within the country and abroad.

On Friday, Iranian authorities executed three men convicted during anti-regime protests that started last year. The day before, Washington called on Iran not to carry out the execution.

"We join the people of Iran and the international community in calling on Iran to not carry out these executions," said U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel, “the execution of these men after what have widely been regarded as sham trials would be an affront to human rights and basic dignity in Iran and everywhere.”

“It is clear from this episode that the Iranian regime has learned nothing from the protests that began with another death, the death of Mahsa Amini," concluded Patel.

Widespread protests started after a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurd, Mahsa Amini, was arrested by the “moral police” and then killed. Tehran labeled the unrest as foreign-instigated "riots," and arrested thousands, which led to the death of hundreds, including security forces.