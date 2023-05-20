Iran executes alleged trafficker on 'corruption on earth' charges

The Islamic Republic executes more people annually than any other nation with the exception of China

Iran's judiciary said on Saturday that it had executed the head of a network that trafficked Iranian women to neighboring countries for prostitution. It said Shahrooz Sakhnoori, a man known as "Alex," was the leader of an "escort and trafficking network of Iranian women and girls to some countries in the region," the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported.

Sakhnoori was executed on Saturday morning. He was sentenced to death in September 2021 on charges of "corruption on Earth," a term Iranian authorities use to refer to a broad range of offenses, including contraventions of the Islamic Republic's stringent religious regulations.

Two women were sentenced to death two years ago on charges of "corruption on Earth" and human trafficking. However, advocates said those women were LGBT rights activists and were innocent.

The judiciary said that Sakhnoori left Iran in 1983, living in countries including India, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine and the United States before authorities seized him while abroad and brought him back to Iran in 2020.

Sokhanvari's execution came a day after Iran hanged three men found guilty of waging "war against God" for shooting dead three members of the security forces at a demonstration in the central city of Isfahan on November 16.

Friday's executions drew condemnation from Western officials and human rights groups.

Iran witnessed waves of nationwide protests following the killing of 22-year-old Amini, an Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code for women.

Iran has executed more than 220 people since the start of the year, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group.

The country executes more people annually than any other nation except China.