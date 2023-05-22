Tajikistan repatriates 104 women and children of jihadi terrorists from Syria

This operation follows the one in July 2022, when 146 Tajik women and children were repatriated

The Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan announced the repatriation of about 100 women and children from Syria, on Sunday, where they had joined various terrorist cells of jihadi Islam.

"We have repatriated 104 of our citizens, including 31 women and 73 children, as well as 5 citizens of Kazakhstan, a mother and her four children, at the request of the Kazakh authorities," said a spokesman for the Tajik Foreign Ministry.

Another similar operation in July 2022, brought 146 Tajik women and children to be repatriated. Thousands of people from the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, with a Muslim majority, joined various jihadist organizations in Syria and Iraq, including the Islamic State (ISIS).

The international community is faced with a heavy burden of repatriating the extremists after the fall of the ISIS "Caliphate" in 2019. Many stay in camps for families of jihadist fighters, set up by Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.

According to the NGO Human Rights Watch, more than 41,000 foreign citizens, the majority of whom were under the age of 12, were still in camps and prisons in northeastern Syria, in 2022, with alleged links to ISIS.

Afghanistan was reportedly the new coordination site for ISIS, where they then plan attacks across Europe and Asia, according to materials obtained by the Washington Post that included hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence that were leaked on the Discord messaging platform.