Concerns grow over America's ability to strike Iran's impenetrable bunker

The new underground nuclear facility raises the question if the U.S. and Israel have weapons strong enough to destroy it

The danger of Iran’s nuclear program looms, as the Iranians race to take their facilities underground, and the world tries to catch up. Experts discuss the implications with our i24NEWS desk.

“Currently they've been constructing an underground facility over the past two years or so, two, maybe three years. And this facility is much deeper than other underground facilities that we know of,” said Steven de la Fuente, research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.

“The massive size of this facility does give us concern that they [Iran] could conduct other operations, such as, you know, a centrifuge cascade or enrichment program,” warned de la Fuente

The new underground nuclear facility, built deep in the Zagros mountains by the Ayatollah regime, started to raise questions if the U.S. and Israel had weapons strong enough to destroy it.

“Iran is likely to continue using digging and tunneling,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, about the regime’s “ultimate quest for the nuclear weapon.”

“Fortunately, the US military establishment is catching up here, so we shouldn’t let the Iranians win this round of the psychological war," reassured Taleblu.

However, Jon Gambrell from the Associated Press, who was the first to break the story, was less optimistic, and said “what experts fear is that this new construction could push what's been a shadowy conflict out into the open." Gambrell wrote that the U.S. suggestion of using two bombs might not be enough.

Not much time is left, with Iranians reportedly at 83.7-percent enrichment toward their 90-percent goal. The publicly revealed GBU-57 massive ordnance penetrator bomb, may not be the “last ditch” effort it was hoped to be, if the facility is impenetrable. But, the U.S. said it’s working with Israel every day to deter the nightmare scenario.