Iran unveils new ballistic missile with a range of over 1,200 miles

Iran unveiled the 4th generation of its Khorramshahr ballistic missile under the name Khaibar with a range of 1,243 miles, state media reported on Thursday.

According to the official IRNA news agency, the missile has a 3,306 lbs warhead. Named after the southwestern city of Khorramshahr in Iran, this ballistic missile was first tested in January 2017.

In March, Tasnim News Agency citing Iran’s highest-ranking military commander said the country has manufactured an advanced ballistic missile capable of hitting moving targets in the sea with great accuracy. Tehran claimed that this would allow it to protect its coastline from hostile warships and aircraft carriers.

The Khorramshahr has the potential to carry nuclear warheads. However, it is unclear whether the missile, which is launched from a mobile platform, can carry multiple nuclear warheads due to their size.

Iran increased the scope of its missile program, particularly its ballistic missiles, despite U.S. resistance and European countries' expressed concerns. According to Tehran, the program is solely defensive and deterrent. However, in February, the chief of the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace division, Amirali Hajizadeh, claimed that Iran created a long-range cruise missile and is “looking to assassinate (former U.S. President Donald) Trump."