France says Iran ballistic missile test worrying amid nuclear escalation

UN resolution 2231 calls on Iran not to conduct 'any activity' related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nukes, but the language is ambiguous

France on Thursday accused Iran of violating a UN Security Council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal after it tested a long-range ballistic missile, which Paris said was concerning given the “uninterrupted escalation” of Tehran’s nuclear program.

“These activities are all the more worrying in the context of the continuing escalation of Iran’s nuclear program,” French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters.

Iran successfully test-launched a ballistic missile with a potential 1,240-mile range on Thursday, state media said – the latest in ballistic missile tests and satellite launches.

UN Security Council resolution 2231 calls on Iran not to conduct “any activity” related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, but the language is ambiguous, leaving it open to interpretation. Western officials have said that although the launches go against 2231, they are not a violation of the core nuclear agreement between Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States.

Western powers are particularly concerned because UN Security Council restrictions on missiles and related technologies last until October 2023 after which Iran is free to pursue its ballistic missile activity.

The test launch and Legendre's reference to the escalation of Iran's nuclear program came just 10 days before the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) 35-nation Board of Governors meets in Vienna.

"Iran's activities pose serious and increased non-proliferation risks without any credible civilian justification," she said.

Ahead of March's board meeting, the IAEA and Iran said they had agreed to make progress on various issues, including a long-stalled inquiry by the world’s nuclear watchdog into uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in the Islamic Republic.

Iran still denies seeking nuclear weapons. It is unclear how much progress there has been and whether Western powers will decide to push for a resolution ordering Iran to cooperate more.