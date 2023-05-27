2 killed in clash on Iran-Afghan border

Iran accused Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers of violating a 1973 treaty by restricting the flow of water to Iran’s parched eastern regions

Two were killed and many injured after shooting broke out between Iranian border guards and Taliban fighters near a border post between Iran and Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesman said on Saturday.

Iranian police confirmed the incident without giving details of casualties, while local news agency Mehr reported one Iranian border guard had been killed.

"In the clash, one person was killed on each side and many were injured," tweeted the Taliban's interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor about the incident in the southwestern province of Nimroz.

"The matter has been brought into the notice of the leaders on both sides and now the situation is under control. The Islamic Emirate does not want a war with its neighbor," the spokesman said, using the Taliban government's name for the country.

Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted the deputy head of the police force, Qassem Rezaee, as saying that "Taliban forces started shooting with all kinds of weapons" at an Iranian police station in Sistan-Baluchistan province.

Tasnim news agency reported that "light and semi-light weapons and artillery were used in the clashes."

Iran accused Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers of violating a 1973 treaty by restricting the flow of water from the Helmand river to Iran’s parched eastern regions, an accusation denied by the Taliban.

Even though Tehran and Kabul are bound by diplomatic relations, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not recognize Afghanistan's Kabul government.

During a visit on May 18 to drought-parched southeastern Iran, President Ebrahim Raisi said: "I warn the rulers of Afghanistan to immediately give the people of Sistan-Baluchistan their water rights."

Iran maintains that the country's share was legally defined in a 1973 agreement between the two sides and demands that Taliban leaders uphold the deal, and last week it said Tehran "reserves" the right to take action to settle the dispute.