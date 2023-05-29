Iran says it arrested 14 members of terror cell 'linked to Israel'

The group was allegedly arrested 'while seeking to identify and assassinate' several people

Iranian authorities claimed they arrested 14 members of an "Israel-linked" terror cell in the northwest of the country who were planning to carry out assassinations, state media reported on Monday.

An official from Iran’s Judiciary told the Tasnim news agency that the group was arrested "while seeking to identify” and murder several people.

“Fourteen members linked to Israel have been arrested as they were seeking to identify and assassinate various individuals,” the agency said without providing further details.

Iran regularly announces the detention of people it says are spies for foreign countries, including the United States and Israel, without providing evidence to support these claims. Last week, Iran’s Intelligence and Security Minister Esmail Khatib said they arrested a "terrorist" group for alleged ties to Israel at the western border of Iran.

Earlier in January, Tasnim reported that Iran arrested 12 members of “terrorist teams” linked to Israel. They were allegedly “seeking to avenge their failure in (advancing) sedition through carrying out various operations.”

For years, the Islamic Republic has been engaged in a shadow war with the Jewish state, with Tehran accusing Jerusalem of being behind a series of assassination attacks targeting its military officials and nuclear program.