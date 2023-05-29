Ukraine's parliament approves 50-year sanctions against Iran for aiding Russia

According to Ukrainian media, the sanctions include a complete ban on trade operations, the transit of Iranian resources, flights, and transportation in Ukraine

Ukraine’s parliament on Monday approved a 50-year sanctions package against Iran for allegedly aiding Russia with weapons in its ongoing invasion of the neighboring country.

The bill, proposed by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, passed with 328 lawmakers voting in favor.

"The resolution synchronizes Ukrainian sanctions with the actions of the entire civilized world on the path to the complete isolation of Iran," the parliament’s statement said.

According to Ukrainian media, the sanctions include a complete ban on trade operations, the transit of Iranian resources, flights, and transportation in the territory of Ukraine. In addition, any investment in Iran and the transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights by its residents will be prohibited.

The sanctions will also stop electronic means of payment with Iranians by Iranians, while the National Bank of Ukraine will be banned from registering any international payment system operated by Iran.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a law proposal seeking to impose sanctions on Iran for 50 years in response to Tehran supplying Moscow with munitions and drones. Three days prior to that he urged Iranians not to be Russia’s accomplices.