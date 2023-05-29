Explainer: Water, a point of contention between Iran and Afghanistan

Iran says dams on Afghan territory are impacting its water flow - an issue neither side seems inclined to back down from

Water is at the heart of recent clashes between Iran and Afghanistan – so much so that the ruling Taliban recently paraded its feathers on motorbikes holding yellow water containers, a gesture of mockery toward Tehran.

No laughing matter, however, as recent skirmishes on the Iran-Afghanistan border killed two Iranian guards and a Taliban fighter last week. The fighting came a week after Afghan officials announced the beginning of the construction of the Bakhshabad Dam, in the neighboring Farah province.

“We request that the Islamic Emirate speed up ongoing construction and break ground on the remaining aspects of the dam,” said Abdullah Jan, a tribal elder in Farah Roud, western Afghanistan.

“The construction of tunnels, the main well of the dam, and the road project should begging so that our people can return from abroad to work here,” he urged.

Dams are an important element in Afghanistan’s infrastructure, producing electricity for remote areas and playing a key role in collecting water for agriculture.

According to Taliban officials, the Bakhshabad Dam on the Farah River will be able to hold 360 million gallons of water and produce 27 megawatts of power once completed. This will allow for the irrigation of nearly 240,000 acres of agricultural land, a key sector in southern Afghanistan’s economy.

“The construction of this dam can be like a beehive for agriculture of Farah and half of Afghanistan, and this can provide job opportunities not only to the residents of Farah but also to the people from neighboring provinces,” said Haji Shir Agha, a resident of Farah Roud.

“The locals will invite them to come here for work in their fields.”

And it’s not the only project in the pipeline. Construction work on the Pashdan Dam, near the western city of Herta, is being restarted.

While these works are taking place on Afghan land, they are impacting the water flow to Iranian territory, Tehran has said. Scorched by droughts in recent years, and with a fragile economy and political environment, Iran appears uninclined to back down on the issue.

But neither do Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers.