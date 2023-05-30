Israel’s President Herzog heads to Azerbaijan for historic state visit

'Iran is an unstable factor in the region that constantly pursues actions against the State of Israel,' Herzog reminded before taking off

Israel's President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal on Tuesday morning took off for a state visit to Baku, Azerbaijan at the invitation of the country's president Ilham Aliyev.

The purpose of the visit to Azerbaijan, a Shiite Muslim country bordering Iran, is to strengthen the strategic ties between the two countries.

"I am now leaving for an important official state visit to Azerbaijan, hosted by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the country's leader. A friendly, close, important country, a key country and we have a lot of areas of cooperation between the countries," Herzog told reporters before the departure.

"We need to remember that beyond the trade relations, and beyond the historical ties, including the historical Jewish community, Azerbaijan is Iran's neighbor. Iran is an unstable factor in the region that constantly pursues actions against the State of Israel and against the developing alliance of peace and security in the region, and I will certainly discuss this," he stressed, adding that talks between the coalition and opposition parties on the judicial reform compromise will be held during his two-day absence under the auspices of the president’s office.

In Baku Herzog is set to meet with Aliyev and take part in a special event marking the 75th anniversary of Israel's independence. Azerbaijan, which has recently opened an embassy in Israel, has stranded relations with the neighboring Iran. In recent months, Baku carried out a series of arrests of individuals linked to Iranian secret services.