Iran resolves one of three issues raised by UN nuclear watchdog - media

Iran resolved one of three issues raised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian media reported Tuesday.

The reports come days before the IAEA board of governors is set to meet. They will discuss progress in Tehran’s response to the agency’s concerns about the three undeclared sites in Iran, where traces of radioactive material have been discovered.

"With the improvement of interactions between Iran and the IAEA... the case related to one of the agency's alleged sites - Abadeh - has been resolved," Iran's Fars news agency said as quoted by AFP.

"This concludes the agency's inquiry into one of the three alleged locations raised," the report added.

The Marivan site in Abadeh, southern Iran, is the first of the three sites to be addressed under a work plan agreed by Iran and the IAEA in March 2022. The other two sites are Varamin and Turquzabad.

According to Fars, Iran also addressed the IAEA concerns about the discovery of uranium enriched close to the level required for a nuclear warhead. Earlier on Wednesday, the head of Iran's nuclear program Mohammad Eslami promised that Tehran would cooperate with international inspectors on any “new activities.”

Last week, the Israeli military's chief of staff, Herzi Halevi warned that Iran “has made more progress in enriching uranium than ever before.” Halevi noted that there are “possible negative developments on the horizon,” which could require military response from Israel.