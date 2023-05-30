Iranian journalists face closed-door trials on charges linked to Mahsa Amini unrest

Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi are accused of working with 'foreign foes' to spark the anti-regime unrest and destabilize the Islamic Republic

Two Iranian journalists went on trial behind closed doors this week over charges linked to their coverage of the funeral of Mahsa Amini, whose death last year triggered months of unrest.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code unleashed a wave of mass protests across Iran for months, marking the boldest challenge to the Islamic Republic’s clerical leaders in decades.

Elaheh Mohammadi – whose trial was on Monday – covered Amini’s funeral in her Kurdish hometown Saqez, where the anti-regime demonstrations began. Tehran accused its foreign foes of igniting the protests to destabilize the country.

Mohammadi, a reporter for the pro-reform Hammihan newspaper, and Niloofar Hamedi, another journalist of the Sharq agency, have been accused of “colluding with hostile powers” for the coverage of Amini’s death.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663508112341434373 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Iran’s intelligence ministry in October accused Mohammadi and Hamedi of being foreign agents with the Central Intelligence Agency. The charge potentially carries the death penalty under Islamic law.

Hamedi – whose trial will begin Tuesday – took a photo of Amini's parents hugging each other in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma. The image, which Hamedi posted on Twitter, was the first signal to the world that Amini was not well three days after being detained by Iran's morality police.

The two journalists, who have been held in Iran's notorious Evin prison since last September, will be tried separately. Tehran has ignored repeated calls by rights groups for a public trial of the two journalists.