Qatari PM holds secret talks with Taliban leader in Afghanistan - report

Qatar and the U.S. demand Taliban to ease restrictions on women rights in exchange for ending Afghanistan's isolation

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani held secret talks with the supreme leader of the Taliban Haibatullah Akhunzada earlier this month, media said on Wednesday.

According to Reuters’ exclusive report, the talks were focused on resolving tensions with the international community and ways to end Afghanistan rulers’ isolation. The meeting was held on May 12 in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, according to an anonymous source.

The U.S. administration was briefed on the talks, the source claimed, adding that Washington is “coordinating on all issues discussed” by the two leaders. Among other issues raised during the meeting was the need to end Taliban’s bans on girls' education and women's employment, Reuters learned.

Qatar has previously criticized Taliban restrictions on women rights. The United States has also demanded for the Islamist movement to end the bans on girls' schooling and women working, including for U.N. agencies and humanitarian groups.

The source told Reuters that Washington supported elevating lower-level talks hoping for a breakthrough that could end the bans and ease humanitarian and financial crises that have left tens of millions of Afghans in dire living conditions.

While Haibatullah has previously shown little willingness to compromise, the meeting with Sheikh Mohammed suggests that he is open to exploring avenues for ending Afghanistan's isolation, according to the source.

"It was a very positive meeting," he said, adding that Haibatullah was "very interested" in continuing a dialogue with the international community.