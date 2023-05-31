IAEA closes probe on suspected nuclear site in Iran revealed by Israel

Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog days Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of enriched uranium, continuing its nuclear escalation

The UN nuclear watchdog said Wednesday it closed its investigation into a suspected nuclear site in Iran that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in 2019.

In its report, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the Islamic Republic gave possible explanations for the uranium particles found at the suspicious Marivan site in Abedeh county, and that “the matter is no longer outstanding at this stage.”

The IAEA had reported the discovery of traces of radioactive material at three sites not declared by Iran, in a blow to efforts to restore a landmark 2015 deal between Tehran and major powers.

Meanwhile, the IAEA also reported that Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of enriched uranium in recent months, continuing its nuclear escalation. The agency, however, noted progress in its cooperation with Iran, including over the undeclared sites.

The Marivan site in the southern province of Fars is the first to be addressed under a work plan agreed upon by Iran and the IAEA in March. The other two sites are Varamin and Turquzabad.

The report came days before the board of governors of the IAEA was due to meet to review progress in addressing the watchdog's remaining concerns. In its report, the agency said Iran's estimated stockpile of enriched uranium had reached more than 23 times the limit set out in the 2015 accord.

As of May 13, Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was estimated at 10,459 pounds. The limit in the 2015 deal was 447 pounds. The report also said that Iran was continuing its enrichment of uranium to levels higher than the 3.67 percent limit in the deal.