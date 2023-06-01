Report: Iran inching closer to building a nuclear bomb

Once Iran gets to 90-percent uranium enrichment, between three and seven bombs could be produced within three months

Iran significantly increased its uranium enrichment capacity, according to a survey revealed by The Economist. The country possessed uranium enriched to 60-percent, and the threshold required to build a nuclear weapon is 90-percent.

If Iran reached this level of enrichment, it would be able to produce between three and seven nuclear bombs in the space of three months, according to David Albright, a former US nuclear inspector. He predicted that Iran could then build nuclear weapons "to order".

Although the uranium enrichment process was almost complete, Iran has yet to develop a nuclear warhead compatible with a long-range missile. According to Israeli and international experts, this challenge could last less than two years, unless outside intervention prevented it.

According to The Economist, Israel may have also faced a reduction in its potential to act against Iran. The British weekly reported that Israel, which would need a tanker refueling aircraft to launch an attack against Iran, would not receive the Boeing aircraft until 2025.

Moreover, Israeli intelligence services are not yet fully convinced that Iran opted for uranium enrichment for military purposes, or that it is engaged in preparations to deploy such weapons. A report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) published on Wednesday revealed that Iran continued to violate the clauses of the 2015 agreement.

According to the IAEA, Iran increased its stockpile of enriched uranium, representing a violation 23 times greater than the limit established by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported last week that Iran is building a new underground nuclear facility that could be beyond the reach of American or Israeli weapons.

The completion of such a facility "would be a nightmare scenario that would risk triggering a new spiral of escalation", warned Kelsey Davenport, Director of Nonproliferation Policy at the Washington-based Arms Control Association. He added, "given how close Iran is to the bomb, it has very little room to escalate its program without crossing U.S. and Israeli red lines. At this stage, any further escalation therefore increases the risk of conflict."