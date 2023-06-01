Israel slams UN nuclear watchdog for surrendering to 'Iranian political pressure'

'Iran continues to lie to the IAEA and deceive the international community,' says Israel's Foreign Ministry

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Thursday criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), calling the closing of the investigation into an Iranian nuclear site "very troubling."

The IAEA announced the day prior that it had closed its probe into a suspected nuclear site in Iran that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in 2019. In its report, the UN watchdog said the Islamic Republic gave possible explanations for the uranium particles found at the suspicious Marivan site in Abedeh county.

"The explanations provided by Iran for the presence of nuclear material at the site are not reliable or technically possible. Iran continues to lie to the IAEA and deceive the international community," the ministry stated.

"The surrender of the Director General of the IAEA and the International Atomic Energy Agency to Iranian political pressure is very disappointing mainly because the information in the file implicitly points to two faces of blatant Iranian violations of the inspection agreements," it added, warning that the closing of the case "could have extremely dangerous consequences - and it conveys a message to the Iranians that they are not required to pay a price for their violations, and that they can continue to deceive the international community on their way to achieving a full military nuclear program."

According to Israel, this precedent also "severely damages the professional credibility of the IAEA." Earlier on Thursday, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant commented on the Iranian issue by saying that threats are “increasing” and the Jewish state may be required to act to protect itself.