U.S. sanctions Iranian operatives for alleged overseas assassination plots

Sanctions were slapped on individuals accused of plotting to assassinate former U.S. government officials, dual U.S.-Iranian citizens, or Iranian dissidents

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on members and affiliates of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) whom Washington accused of plotting to assassinate former U.S. government officials, dual U.S.-Iranian citizens, and Iranian dissidents.

In a statement, the U.S. Treasury said the move targeted three Iran- and Turkey-based individuals and a company affiliated with the IRGC-Quds Force, and two senior officials of the body’s Intelligence Organization involved in overseas terror operations against civilians, including journalists.

It noted the five included Mohammad Reza Ansari, a Quds Force member whom it said has supported its operations in Syria, as well as Iranian citizen Shahram Pursafi, who allegedly planned and attempted to kill two former U.S. government officials.

Sanctions were also slapped on Hossein Hafez Amini, a dual Iranian-Turkish national accused of using his airline to help the Quds Force’s covert operations, including kidnapping and assassination plots targeting dissidents of the Islamic Republic.

His Turkey-based airline, Rey Havacilik Ithalat Ihracat Sanayi Ve, was also placed under sanctions.

The Treasury Department also said it had imposed penalties on two people linked to the IRGC's Intelligence Organization, which it described as a domestic and international unit focused on targeting journalists, activists, dual Iranian nationals, and others who oppose Iranian abuses and human rights violations.

As a result of the sanctions, all property of the five individuals and the company subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked. In addition, carrying out some transactions with them can expose actors to "secondary sanctions.”