Iran plans to form naval alliance with Gulf states, India and Pakistan

The coalition will also include the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Iraq

Iran’s navy commander Shahram Irani announced on Saturday that Tehran plans to form a naval alliance with three Gulf states, India and Pakistan.

According to Iranian media, the aim of the coalition is “to bring security” to the region.

"The countries of the region have today realized that only cooperation with each other brings security to the area," Irani was quoted as saying, adding the alliance would be formed soon.

The navy commander said the coalition would include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Pakistan, and India. Earlier this week, the UAE, which has resumed formal relations with Iran last year, announced that it had withdrawn from the U.S.-led Combined Maritime Forces two months ago after evaluating “security cooperation with all partners.”

Iran has recently restored relations with several Gulf Arab states. In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran signed a China-mediated deal, stressing the need for regional stability and economic cooperation.