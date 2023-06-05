IAEA chief denies Israeli accusation of ‘capitulation to Iranian pressure’

The dispute centers around the International Atomic Energy Agency's investigation into the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in Iran

The UN nuclear watchdog’s chief on Monday denied that his agency watered down its standards in an investigation into past Iranian activities after Israel accused it of “capitulation to Iranian pressure.”

The dispute centers around the International Atomic Energy Agency's investigation into the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in Iran – including one that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in 2019

"We never ever water down our standards. We stand by our standards, we apply our standards," IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi told a news conference when asked about the strong criticism of his agency leveled by Netanyahu.

Global intelligence and nuclear bodies believe the Islamic Republic had a coordinated nuclear weapons program that it halted in 2003. But Iran denies ever seeking atomic weapons.

In a report to member states last week, Grossi said Iran gave an explanation for depleted uranium traces at one site, known as Marivan – the presence of a mine and laboratory operated by a country that diplomats said was the Soviet Union.

Netanyahu said Iran's explanation was "technically impossible,” adding: "The agency's capitulation to Iranian pressure is a black stain on its record."

While the particles could be explained by the presence of a Soviet-operated mine and lab there, according to a senior diplomat, the IAEA's assessment remained that Iran carried out explosives testing there decades ago that was relevant to nuclear weapons.

Grossi suggested further that Iran has been dragging its feet over the re-installation of monitoring equipment that was removed at Tehran's behest a year ago.