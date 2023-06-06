Afghani police suspect dozens of schoolgirls were poisoned

A local official in Afghanistan says 'unknown persons entered a girls' school' and 'poisoned the classrooms'

Around 60 Afghani girls were hospitalized after being poisoned at their school in northern Afghanistan, police announced on Monday. The target was a girls' school in Sar-e Pol province.

"Unknown persons entered a girls' school (...) in the district of Sancharak (...) and poisoned the classrooms", said Den Mohammad Nazari, spokesman for the Sar-e-Pol police, without specifying what substance was involved, or the identity of those who had spread it.

He added that the pupils had been taken to hospital but that their condition was "good". No arrests have been made at this stage.

The poisoning comes against the backdrop of tougher laws against girls' education, enacted by the ruling Taliban. The government now prohibits girls over the age of 12 from attending school, prompting a proliferation of underground educational structures.

Under the previous foreign-backed Afghan government, several poisonings had also taken place against girls' schools. It also echoes the hundreds of similar incidents in neighboring Iran, which have affected around 13,000 pupils since November.

Recent skirmishes on the Iran-Afghanistan border killed two Iranian guards and a Taliban fighter last week, and water is at the heart of recent clashes. The fighting came a week after Afghan officials announced that construction of the Bakhshabad Dam had begun in the Farah province.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani held secret talks with the supreme leader of the Taliban Haibatullah Akhunzada earlier this month. According to a Reuters exclusive report, the talks focused on resolving tensions with the international community in order to end the Afghanistan rulers’ isolation.